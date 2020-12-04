Playground - Your Virtual Event Guide

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Linda Yang
Maker
Founder @Playground ✌️
🎈
Linda here (also known as Jia Ling!). Thanks for celebrating our launch with us! 🎉🎉 As events take on new forms online, we found it hard to keep track of where and when they’re being posted. We’d see flyers two days late, get confused about how to join, or make a mental note but forget to show up. With so many cool communities hosting events we'd love to go to, we wanted to make discovering and attending these experiences easy. That’s why my team and I built Playground! We used Spotify as a model to re-imagine how people think about events, and made registration as easy as liking a post on Instagram. As you use the site, you build a playlist of events that you can share and join with friends Unlike "social" media that can be divisive and polarizing, Playground's mission is to help people break out of their bubbles — to discover something new! And foster human connection through shared experiences. Hope you have fun exploring, and would love to hear your thoughts below. -Linda & The Playground Team P.S. We’re currently fundraising! If you or a friend want to participate, say hello@playgroundapp.com. 💸
Share