  1. Home
  2.  → PlayerState

PlayerState

Where players become rewarded creators

Playerstate is a new platform that empowers video game players to become rewarded creators. In Playerstate, players can respond to live creative briefs from leading games studios and earn a passive income.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Dean Anderson
Maker
Are you a creator looking to get a foot in the door in the video games industry? If so, Playerstate is for you. Please check it out
UpvoteShare