PlayerState
PlayerState
Where players become rewarded creators
Playerstate is a new platform that empowers video game players to become rewarded creators. In Playerstate, players can respond to live creative briefs from leading games studios and earn a passive income.
41 minutes ago
Dean Anderson
Are you a creator looking to get a foot in the door in the video games industry? If so, Playerstate is for you. Please check it out
an hour ago
