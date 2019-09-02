Discussion
Sonya Eldarova
Hello Hunters! Every year across the United States, 100,000’s of coaches, teams, camps, and tournaments need to find and book sports facilities (fields, courts, rinks, diamonds, etc.). And the process to do this today consists of blindly searching, calling and emailing every sports complex, school, college and park, filling out paperwork and hand-delivering cash or checks. The process can take weeks and is stuck in the 1980s! Our team at Playeasy is made up of former professional and collegiate athletes who have lived through this pain – so much so that we had to throw one of our events in a parking lot as we weren’t able to reserve a field! We’ve dedicated ourselves to creating the solution for this problem for organizations, coaches and athletes everywhere. What used to take weeks can now be done with a couple of clicks! And most importantly, you can sign up and use it for FREE! If you have any questions let us know, and we’d love to hear your feedback 🙂
