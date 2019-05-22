It’s yellow. It fits in your pocket. It’s got a beautiful black and white screen. It’s not super cheap, but not super expensive. It includes brand new games from some amazing creators. Plus it has a crank.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Justin JacksonHunter@mijustin · ⚡️ transistor.fm
What the heck! This is crazy. Panic (who makes Mac apps like Transmit) just made this adorable, portable gaming system.
Upvote Share·