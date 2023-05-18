Products
This is the latest launch from Playbook
See Playbook’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Playbook AI
Playbook AI
Creative storage for AI art - organize prompts/iterations
Visit
Upvote 88
500 free plugin credits
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Play, create, store all your AI art! Playbook is visual cloud storage built for creative work, and AI art is quickly becoming critical in every artist's toolkit. We'll organize your prompts, art, and iterations - so you can focus on your craft.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Art
+2 by
Playbook
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Playbook
Creative storage for all your art files
52
reviews
294
followers
Follow for updates
Playbook AI by
Playbook
was hunted by
Daniel Zhang
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Art
. Made by
Daniel Zhang
,
Alex Zirbel
,
Jessica Ko
and
Andrea Juwono
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Playbook
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 52 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
88
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report