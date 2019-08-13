Log InSign up
PlayAir

Create combined playlists with your friends via Bluetooth

Forget about constant switching between phones whenever someone wants to play their song at your party. With PlayAir you can host a party and let others send their song picks from Spotify, Youtube and local library via Bluetooth.
