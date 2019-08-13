Deals
PlayAir
PlayAir
Create combined playlists with your friends via Bluetooth
iPhone
Web App
+ 3
Forget about constant switching between phones whenever someone wants to play their song at your party. With PlayAir you can host a party and let others send their song picks from Spotify, Youtube and local library via Bluetooth.

