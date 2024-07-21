Launches
Play Nice
Algorithm free music streaming
Algorithm free music streaming. Just a feed of new albums from artists and labels in your Apple Music Library. (Apple Music required for playback and library syncing.)
Music
Like Spotify, but for music
Play Nice
was hunted by
Travis Rosenblatt
in
Music
. Made by
Travis Rosenblatt
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Play Nice's first launch.
