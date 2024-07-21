Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Play Nice
Play Nice

Play Nice

Algorithm free music streaming

Free
Algorithm free music streaming. Just a feed of new albums from artists and labels in your Apple Music Library. (Apple Music required for playback and library syncing.)
Launched in
Music
 by
Play Nice
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
About this launch
Play Nice
Play NiceLike Spotify, but for music
0
reviews
6
followers
Play Nice by
Play Nice
was hunted by
Travis Rosenblatt
in Music. Made by
Travis Rosenblatt
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Play Nice
is not rated yet. This is Play Nice's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-