Discussion
Sarthak Mishra
Maker
Hey PH, Plates founder here. We recently re-launched Plates and its nothing like what we launched a few years ago. Since then we have launched on iOS and have managed to build a much more active community! Starting with the idea that memories exist in context, we have built Plates, a new storytelling platform. "Plates" replaces conventional hashtags with a powerful combination of collaboration and curation tools, as well as respect for users' privacy. Create your own plate on different types of content you produce. Give adequate importance and focus to your content that it deserves. Find genuinely interested followers for your content. You can even add collaborators to your plates and tell your story together ! Create a plate today and introduce a new way of storytelling! Would love to hear your feedback on it. Thanks: ) Cheers! Sarthak
