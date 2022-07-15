Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → platerq
Ranked #18 for today

platerq

Fastest and safest way to pay in restaurants

Free
Not only does this save restaurants time and money, but it has also plenty of benefits for their clients: they do not have to wait for the bill anymore, and can enjoy their time in restaurant way better.
Launched in Fintech, Payments, Tech by
platerq
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
platerq
Fastest and safest way to pay in restaurants 🚀
0
reviews
2
followers
platerq by
platerq
was hunted by
Paul Burtic
in Fintech, Payments, Tech. Made by
Paul Burtic
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
platerq
is not rated yet. This is platerq's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#44