platerq
Ranked #18 for today
platerq
Fastest and safest way to pay in restaurants
Not only does this save restaurants time and money, but it has also plenty of benefits for their clients: they do not have to wait for the bill anymore, and can enjoy their time in restaurant way better.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Tech
by
platerq
About this launch
platerq
Fastest and safest way to pay in restaurants 🚀
platerq by
platerq
was hunted by
Paul Burtic
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Tech
. Made by
Paul Burtic
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
platerq
is not rated yet. This is platerq's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#44
