Shop according to YOUR ethics. Platar's browser extension alerts you when you view unethical products, per the campaigns you follow, and recommends alternatives. You can also start your own campaign and encourage companies to make positive changes.
Reviews
- Pros:
Let’s me discover the ethics of companies I buy products fromCons:
None
I love itDavid Dominguez Hooper has used this product for one day.
Florin LangerMaker@platar
Hi there! I've been working on Platar since August of last year on the side while at university. It's a project I'm really passionate about because I've struggled with only supporting companies whose ethics I agree with. Nobody has the time to research every company you buy products from, so Platar is an unbiased platform that has lists of user campaigns you can choose to follow and within those all the brands that don't align with them. I want Platar to be a place where movements to encourage companies to make positive changes start. Cheers to any feedback you have!
