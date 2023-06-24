Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
PlasticDB
PlasticDB
Get answers from your SQL database using GPT-3
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChatGPT for your SQL database. Empowers your team with AI to get answers from the database with natural language.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
by
PlasticDB
monday.com templates June 2023: The 1# platform for managing any project, task, and workflow
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
PlasticDB
Get answers from your database using ChatGPT
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
PlasticDB by
PlasticDB
was hunted by
radi baraq
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
radi baraq
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
PlasticDB
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is PlasticDB's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report