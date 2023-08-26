Products
Home
→
Product
→
PlasticApp
PlasticApp
The mobile game that rewards plastic sorting
Free
PlasticApp is a cutting-edge mobile application revolutionizing the way we approach plastic waste. By transforming the act of recycling into an engaging game.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
PlasticApp
Klever Suite
About this launch
PlasticApp
The mobile game that rewards plastic sorting
0
reviews
6
followers
PlasticApp by
PlasticApp
was hunted by
Jacques Battini
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on August 26th, 2023.
PlasticApp
is not rated yet. This is PlasticApp's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report