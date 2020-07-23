  1. Home
Hi! 👋 I'm happy to introduce Plaster 2, the brand new mobile design kit - now available for Figma and Sketch.
Plaster — is a powerful toolkit for an efficient product design approach and prototyping sessions. ✊
Making Profit from a Design SystemOver the past few years, the complexity and time-consuming costs of creating a UI kit or an Inspirational kit have significantly decreased. The market of design tools is rapidly growing and bringing a lot of new features to the game, like Symbols, Design Systems, Plugins, and many other handy tools that can be used in various combinations to overcome design limitations and help you automate the routine.
Get Started with PlasterInstallation Changing Colors Changing Fonts Components Naming convention Plaster Toolkit consists of three main files: Light theme, Dark theme, and a UI kit. Light and Dark theme files serve as Libraries, for all system components sorted by interface patterns and platform. The UI kit includes predesigned app screens built with Library Symbols from the Light theme.
Discussion
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker
Hi! 👋 I'm happy to introduce Plaster 2, the brand new mobile design toolkit kit - now available for Figma and Sketch. 🍾 Plaster is a high-level UI Kit packed with advanced features and robust components. Plaster is so unique because it makes mobile guidelines maximally open to customization and repeated use by binding Material and iOS with a single set of rules. The new version includes a brand new Figma version rebuilt from scratch. Plaster makes it easy to design cross-platform applications and set up a mobile project with your favorite design tool. 𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨: ◦ Auto-updatable style guide ◦ Dark & light color theme ◦ 1.6k+ UI components ◦ 75 App templates ◦ Perfectly organized styles ◦ Popular plugin integrations https://plasterdesignsystem.com To celebrate the new version release, we would like to offer a 40% OFF with the code: 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗵𝘂𝗻𝘁
Alexander Isora 🦄
Good luck, Dmitriy!
Kiryuhina Mariya
My congratulations ✨
