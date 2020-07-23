Hi! 👋 I'm happy to introduce Plaster 2, the brand new mobile design kit - now available for Figma and Sketch.
Plaster — is a powerful toolkit for an efficient product design approach and prototyping sessions. ✊
Hi! 👋 I'm happy to introduce Plaster 2, the brand new mobile design toolkit kit - now available for Figma and Sketch. 🍾 Plaster is a high-level UI Kit packed with advanced features and robust components. Plaster is so unique because it makes mobile guidelines maximally open to customization and repeated use by binding Material and iOS with a single set of rules. The new version includes a brand new Figma version rebuilt from scratch. Plaster makes it easy to design cross-platform applications and set up a mobile project with your favorite design tool. 𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨: ◦ Auto-updatable style guide ◦ Dark & light color theme ◦ 1.6k+ UI components ◦ 75 App templates ◦ Perfectly organized styles ◦ Popular plugin integrations https://plasterdesignsystem.com To celebrate the new version release, we would like to offer a 40% OFF with the code: 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗵𝘂𝗻𝘁
