Plasma Rooms
E2E Encrypted and unlimited group video calls with payments
Discussion
Ilia Maksimenka
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋 I'm Ilia Maksimenka, CEO @ Plasma Rooms. Have you ever suffered from personal data breaches, wiretapping, selling your private data to marketers and corporates? Isn’t it a dream to have secure and technically unhackable communications? The safest place on Earth where you can speak, send messages and files to your friends, family and business partners. We believe that your PERSONAL life should belong only to YOU. That is why we are very excited to launch our p2p e2e encrypted conferencing web application - Plasma Rooms. It's freaking amazing and world-changing, like Pied Piper middle-out compression) 🚀 Here's an overview of what you will get and it’s absolutely FREE: ✅ E2E encrypted communication Everything you share in Rooms (video, audio, messages, files) is end-to-end encrypted and transfers between participants' devices via peering network (like torrents) without middleman servers🔥 ✅ Infinity Rooms link Create your personal room and add this link to your browser tab or mobile home screen. Get access to Rooms and chat with your friends, family or team just in two clicks! ✅ Group Calls Add as many people to your conversation as you need. Calls are not limited by time or number of participants. ✅ Integrated with Google Calendar You will never forget about an important call. Schedule your calls directly via Google Calendar. ✅ No app installation, sing ups and servers You don't need to install an app or register account, Rooms are available on all devices via a native browser. ✅ Payments (coming soon) Create a room with paid entrance or per-minute-subscription. Charge any amount of money right in the chat room. The perfect solution for consulters, lawyers, trainers and online businesses And much more: ✅ HD Video and Audio ✅ Secure peer-to-peer file sharing ✅ Screensharing ✅ Youtube and Facebook streaming (coming soon) 🚀 How to use Rooms: 1) Create your Room and add it to your desktop Bookmarks or mobile Home Screen 2) Share this link with your family, business partners or investors 3) Join your private Room at any moment just in TWO clicks If you are a mask designer, app developer or data scientist, join our discord chat and help us to build the best video conference product. 💸 Hurry up! Join to our Early-bird program: https://plasma.typeform.com/to/r... We will distribute some digital cash to the first 1000 participants to test payments inside the conference room with the new user experience! 🤙 Join our product Rooms right now with other hunters and let's chat: https://rooms.plasmapay.com/join... Share with us your ideas about using the chat with payments and we will try to implement these functions in the near future. Best regards, Ilia
