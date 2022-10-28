Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Planzer
Ranked #2 for today
Planzer
Stop losing track of your tasks, plan your day
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Start planning your day with Planzer and become more productive, and learn how to comply with deadlines.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
by
Planzer
Polywork
Ad
Discover beta testers and get product feedback
About this launch
Planzer
Stop losing track of your tasks, plan your day
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Planzer by
Planzer
was hunted by
M.M
in
Productivity
,
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Phillip Stemann 🚀 Planzer.io
. Featured on October 29th, 2022.
Planzer
is not rated yet. This is Planzer's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#170
Report