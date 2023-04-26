Products
plantOS

plantOS

Farm Your Flower Smarter

The all-in-one system designed to elevate your gardening game. You can efficiently manage every aspect of your garden, from calculating essential plant dates to keeping track of nutrient feeding schedules, to cultivate the perfect garden schedule.
Launched in
Productivity
Cannabis
Notion
 by
plantOS
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our product, this product was borne out of a personal need. Growing can be quite esoteric, so if you have any feedback in general or any features you'd like to see, please don't hesitate to message me!"

plantOS
About this launch
plantOS
plantOSFarm Your Flower Smarter
plantOS by
plantOS
was hunted by
Sharon Kuo
in Productivity, Cannabis, Notion. Made by
Sharon Kuo
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
plantOS
is not rated yet. This is plantOS's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-