Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
Free Plant Identifier App
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
🌿 FREE Plant Identifier App 🌿 📷Use your camera or a picture to quickly identify plants with AI🌿 Features: • Instant Plant Identification • Free to Use • Multi-Language Support • Save Identification History
Launched in
Education
Photography
Plants
by
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Appwrite Cloud
Ad
Build your Entire Backend within Minutes
About this launch
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
Free Plant Identifier App
0
reviews
Follow
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector by
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
was hunted by
Mario Saputra
in
Education
,
Photography
,
Plants
. Made by
Mario Saputra
. Featured on June 16th, 2024.
PlantIdentify - Plant Detector
is not rated yet. This is PlantIdentify - Plant Detector's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report