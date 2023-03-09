Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Plantbuddy
Plantbuddy
Love your plants? Become a Plantbuddy!
Visit
Upvote 12
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Plantbuddy is the "must have" plant care app for your home, office, shared room...! The joy of a new plant is great! But who can remember the time each plant prefers to be watered or fertilized next?
Launched in
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
,
Plants
by
Plantbuddy
Relicx
Ad
Validate release readiness using real user sessions
About this launch
Plantbuddy
Love your plants? Become a Plantbuddy!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Plantbuddy by
Plantbuddy
was hunted by
Andi
in
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
,
Plants
. Made by
Andi
,
Kevin Waltz
,
Anna Münster
,
Anna
,
Heiko Rothermel
and
Patrick Heinlein
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Plantbuddy
is not rated yet. This is Plantbuddy 's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#252
Report