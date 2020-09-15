  1. Home
  2.  → Plant My Forest 2.0

Plant My Forest 2.0

Plant a forest here and it will be planted for real 🌳

#4 Product of the DayToday
Plant My Forest, a place where you plant a forest, for real!
🌳 Plant trees to stop climate change
🏆 Reach #1 of the leaderboard
✨ Link your website to your forest to get more traffic
🎁 Get a souvenir of your forest, share it with the world
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Felix LimperPassion for innovation and automation
Hi Paul, could you elaborate a bit more on the business model and how it is related to the actual planting of trees? Many thanks!
Upvote (6)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@felix_dgg Hey Felix, Thank you for you comment, its really simple. People plant on Plant My Forest, every time we plant 1000 trees, I contact WeForest, they send me an invoice and then I make a transfer. After that WeForest sends me reports of the actions taken. I'll share them with interested people who have planted on Plant My Forest. To guarantee my legibility, you can find my partner page on the official website: weforest.org/partners , in the name of my other project: bourgad.
Upvote (4)
Share
Anna FilouTech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
@felix_dgg @grsl_fr I feel that that should have been mentioned in the description! It's the most important part 😄
Upvote (5)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@felix_dgg @anna_0x So I update ^^ and create a page to explain that I am legit :)
Upvote
Share
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
can we see the NGO plant the trees in real life? or livestream or videos/pictures?
Upvote (2)
Share
AdriaanPrivacy minded maker
@fajarsiddiq Haha
Upvote (2)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@fajarsiddiq You are too much in the future. Already I receive PDF of the activities. But you're right, there are video reports of the actions. Which I will send to interested people who have planted on Plant My Forest.
Upvote (1)
Share
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
@grsl_fr i did a project in 2018 for my client, but not trees but feed the poor and needy project for 3rd world country + i was nomading for 2 weeks. We made 50k in sales in 2 months. We recorded the video and show to our customers.
Upvote (1)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@fajarsiddiq Nice! WeForest provide me some video but no livestream for the moment. and for all data/actions they send me a PDF.
Upvote (1)
Share
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
@grsl_fr this is good enough! ;) can't wait to watch some video examples if you have
Upvote (1)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
One year ago, I create the first version of Plant My Forest in 4 hours with No-Code tools. I gave myself the challenge to create Plant My Forest (in 5 days): to plant more trees and promote companies in a fun way. Let's check Plant My Forest: 🌳 Plant trees to stop climate change 🏆 Reach #1 of the leaderboard ✨ Link your website to your forest to get more traffic 🎁 Get a souvenir of your forest, share it with the world
Upvote (5)
Share
Travis Bellington
🎈
I am always up for such projects, it gives a nice edge of competition for companies to show their support for climate change. In your explanation to how the planting process works, could you expand on how many trees would you plan to plant in reality for every 1000 trees planted in your website? How do you plan to scale your website besides PH and Kickstarter?
Upvote (3)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@travis_bellington Thanks Travis for your question! 1 trees on the website = 1 trees planting for real Then, I want to: - make carbon compensation for companies or - every success (a sale for example) that companies plant a tree, to promote the success of a company and stop climate change Example : Each time a real estate agency rent a house, it plants a tree.
Upvote
Share
Nastya MikeyevaA Content marketеr at Visafoto.com.
That is interesting!
Upvote (2)
Share
Paul G
Maker
plantmyforest.com
@mikeyeva Thanks for you comment Nastya! 🙏
Upvote
Share