Plant My Forest 2.0

Felix LimperPassion for innovation and automation
Hi Paul, could you elaborate a bit more on the business model and how it is related to the actual planting of trees? Many thanks!
@felix_dgg Hey Felix, Thank you for you comment, its really simple. People plant on Plant My Forest, every time we plant 1000 trees, I contact WeForest, they send me an invoice and then I make a transfer. After that WeForest sends me reports of the actions taken. I'll share them with interested people who have planted on Plant My Forest. To guarantee my legibility, you can find my partner page on the official website: weforest.org/partners , in the name of my other project: bourgad.
@felix_dgg @grsl_fr I feel that that should have been mentioned in the description! It's the most important part 😄
@felix_dgg @anna_0x So I update ^^ and create a page to explain that I am legit :)
can we see the NGO plant the trees in real life? or livestream or videos/pictures?
@fajarsiddiq Haha
@fajarsiddiq You are too much in the future. Already I receive PDF of the activities. But you're right, there are video reports of the actions. Which I will send to interested people who have planted on Plant My Forest.
@fajarsiddiq Nice! WeForest provide me some video but no livestream for the moment. and for all data/actions they send me a PDF.
One year ago, I create the first version of Plant My Forest in 4 hours with No-Code tools. I gave myself the challenge to create Plant My Forest (in 5 days): to plant more trees and promote companies in a fun way. Let's check Plant My Forest: 🌳 Plant trees to stop climate change 🏆 Reach #1 of the leaderboard ✨ Link your website to your forest to get more traffic 🎁 Get a souvenir of your forest, share it with the world
I am always up for such projects, it gives a nice edge of competition for companies to show their support for climate change. In your explanation to how the planting process works, could you expand on how many trees would you plan to plant in reality for every 1000 trees planted in your website? How do you plan to scale your website besides PH and Kickstarter?
@travis_bellington Thanks Travis for your question! 1 trees on the website = 1 trees planting for real Then, I want to: - make carbon compensation for companies or - every success (a sale for example) that companies plant a tree, to promote the success of a company and stop climate change Example : Each time a real estate agency rent a house, it plants a tree.
That is interesting!