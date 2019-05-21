Hi,👋My name is Paul. I’m 23 y.o. and I’m happy to present you Plant My Forest.
On Plantmyforest.com, you plant your forest and it will be planted in real life.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Paul GMaker@grsl_fr · @spacehook
⁉️ Why I built plantmyforest.com? - everyone can simply plant 🌳 - I'm 🇫🇷, Notre-Dame burned. +$2 billion were raised for its reconstruction in 48 hours. How much can our planet collect? - promote my 2nd project wich is Bourgad.com - built a #nocode app in -5 hours
Upvote (2)Share·
Vinzenz Rod@vinzenzrod
Environmental protection is really an important issue today! Good idea!
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul GMaker@grsl_fr · @spacehook
@vinzenzrod +1 🙌🌳 Thanks Vinzenz !
Upvote Share·
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Good concept to help save the environment. Reminds me of the Forest app. Would be nice to get more information about where exactly these trees are going to be planted and how this actually works before I throw money into it though. As a user at the moment, I feel like I have no real guarantee that these trees will be planted.
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul GMaker@grsl_fr · @spacehook
@dkb868 Thanks for your comment Dmitri! ❤️ I just updated the about page to explain with more details all the process !! 🌱
Upvote Share·
Charlotte Bertrand@charlotte_bertrand
Really great idea for our planet ! 🌳
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul GMaker@grsl_fr · @spacehook
@charlotte_bertrand Thanks Charlotte for your support ! 🌳! 🌳! 🌳
Upvote Share·