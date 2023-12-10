Products
Home
→
Product
→
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
Identify and treat almost any plant
Upvote 19
Identify almost any plant and get a tailor made treatment plan to help it grow to be a healthy boy/girl! Simply take a photo of the plant and let us do the rest 👌🌿
Launched in
iOS
iPad
Plants
by
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
About this launch
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
Identify and treat almost any plant
26
followers
Plant ID & Disease Identifier by
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
was hunted by
Bar Afenjar
in
iOS
,
iPad
,
Plants
. Made by
Bar Afenjar
and
Yehonatan Duan
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Plant ID & Disease Identifier
is not rated yet. This is Plant ID & Disease Identifier's first launch.
Upvotes 19
19
Comments 3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
