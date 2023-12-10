Products
Plant ID & Disease Identifier

Plant ID & Disease Identifier

Identify and treat almost any plant

Identify almost any plant and get a tailor made treatment plan to help it grow to be a healthy boy/girl! Simply take a photo of the plant and let us do the rest 👌🌿
Launched in
iOS
iPad
Plants
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
26
followers
was hunted by
Bar Afenjar
in iOS, iPad, Plants. Made by
Bar Afenjar
and
Yehonatan Duan
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-