Planswell's Child Affordability Calc
Calculate how much it actually costs to raise a child
#5 Product of the DayToday
How much does it actually cost to raise a child? Planswell's Child Affordability Calculator makes it easy to get an accurate estimate of your monthly and overall costs by considering all of the obvious and not-so-obvious costs you might get stuck paying for.
Kris BorghesanMaker@krisborghesan · Marketing Manager at Planswell
Hi PH! Have you ever wondered how much it actually costs to raise a child? Well we have and we get this question ALL the time which is the exact reason why we built the Child Affordability Calculator - so that you can get an accurate estimate of your monthly and overall costs by considering all of the obvious and not-so-obvious costs you might get stuck paying for. The calculator makes it really easy to select (and remove) input items/categories that you think you'll be paying for as well adding in the estimated costs for each one of those items. The default amounts in each of the fields are averages (based on some quick research on our end to give you a general idea of how much these items might costs). Once you're done entering the monthly costs + one-time costs, you'll head to the results sections where you can see a total cost broken down by category as well as a breakdown of the average annual and monthly costs. Would love your feedback on this calculator to see if it's something you've found valuable/useful and if there are any areas where we might have missed. Enjoy! - Kristian
