Planswell

Building unbiased financial plans for free in under 3 mins

Almost no one knows what to do on a monthly basis to maintain their lifestyle. This makes it hard to plan for retirement, putting your kids through school and any unexpected situations. Your Planswell financial plan gives you clear recommendations to optimize your borrowing, investing and insurance so that you can feel better about your money.

  • Ryan O'Neill
    Ryan O'NeillArt Director / Co Founder Brüha
    Pros: 

    Easy to use and great staff to help you create the perfect plan.

    Cons: 

    Can’t think of anything

    I finishe’d my online survey within 5min, A staff member called me within 48 hrs to walk me through what I was seeing with my plan and answered any questions I had. The journeys been great so far and I finally have insurance and understand the value of insurance when it comes to my personal finances.

    Ryan O'Neill has used this product for one month.
Eric Arnold
Eric ArnoldMaker@planswelleric · CEO of Planswell and serial entrepreneur
Hey everyone, Eric here - CEO of Planswell. We’re excited to share with you what we’ve been working on over the past couple of years to help all individuals take control of their personal finances and feel better about their money. The reality is that almost no one knows what to do on a monthly basis to maintain their lifestyle. Most people will experience a significant lifestyle decline when they put their kids through school, when they retire, or because of something unexpected. With Planswell, you’ll get a free financial plan in less than 3 minutes that will give you clear recommendations to optimize your borrowing, investing and insurance. This means that you’ll now have the confidence of knowing what to do to reach your short and long term financial and life goals. Our free financial plans are now available in Canada (Quebec and the Territories coming soon) and for U.S. & international countries we’ve just launched a waiting list (planswell.com/waitlist) for you to become the first in your country to receive an free, mathematically accurate, unbiased financial plan. Thanks for taking the time to read this and check us out! We’d love your feedback so that we can continue to offer free financial plans and help everyone feel better about their money.
