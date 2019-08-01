Discussion
Maker
Luke Arnold
Hi all. Pretty excited for the first release of our first product on Product Hunt :) Planspace was born out of frustration at various stages of my life that calendar apps place the emphasis firmly on “when”, largely to the exclusion of “where”: Working a manual labouring job in Australia at multiple locations per day. Guiding foreign language students around London during my university holidays and having to plan itineraries. Spending time in unfamiliar European cities. Having a busy life in London, with regular events at new locations. All of these scenarios lent themselves to a calendar with greater emphasis on location and better integration with navigation apps and this informed our thinking in developing Planspace. It was also a frustration that calendar apps only network using email addresses so we built one with WhatsApp style phone number networking… Planspace maps out your events by location and time, integrates with your existing calendar, lets you make plans with phone contacts and then easily find your way to events. We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback as we get going and feel free to ask anything!
