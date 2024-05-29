Launches
Plansom
Plansom
The AI App that helps you save time.
Plansom is a SaaS platform that generates fully optimised prioritised plans for organisations and individuals within seconds. It simplifies complex planning tasks, enabling users to achieve operational excellence.
Launched in
Task Management
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Plansom
Fireberry
About this launch
Plansom
The AI App that helps you save time.
Plansom by
Plansom
was hunted by
Chloe Schonberg
in
Task Management
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chloe Schonberg
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Plansom
is not rated yet. This is Plansom's first launch.
