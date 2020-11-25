discussion
Kevin
Maker
iOS / macOS Developer + College Student
Imagine being reborn and you could start from the beginning. What would you change? As a developer there were many things to change about Planny. Planny 4 is a completely rewritten app in every detail. It uses SwiftUI as a fundamental Framework and other great Apple technologies to create a great experience on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and of course the Mac. Planny 4 got an even simpler design. Tasks lost their eye-aggressive gradients and got a clean look. Colorful circles and tags ensure a much better experience when looking for list specific tasks. Tapping a task opens a completely new scrollable menu that shows all important actions like setting reminders or assigning tags. Navigation was simplified as well. The huge amount of different views was reduced to four simple views: Calendar, which includes your daily list as well as future or past days, your Inbox, your custom Lists and your Productivity view. Planny 4 uses every inch of the amazing iPad and Mac displays to make you more productive. The all new sidebar shows key functionalities and can be hidden with a single tap to make the content shine. A new calendar view is now merged with daily lists to make planning ahead even easier than before. Drag & Drop tasks into the calendar or onto other lists or tags - it's that simple. In addition to that, many new features arrived. Of course Planny 4 will get a lot of new feature updates over time .
