PlanMyTrip

Let your personality be your guide

PlanMyTrip generates itineraries based on your destination, dates, and budget. It includes recommendations for activities, attractions, accommodations, and transportation. A convenient option to save time and hassle in planning your trip.
Launched in
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
Vacation
PlanMyTrip - Itinerary Made with AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We'd love your feedback on our website's first impression. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Your input is valuable to us as we continue to improve."

About this launch
PlanMyTrip by
was hunted by
Utsav Barnwal
in Travel, Artificial Intelligence, Vacation. Made by
Utsav Barnwal
and
Sameer Kumar
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
