🎉🎉🎉 Hi 👋hunters and travelers! Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina 🙏 It is a new year which means many of us are planning out our upcoming trips for the year. I love to travel but travel planning is like sitting in the middle seat of Basic Economy. The worst! If you have ever planned a trip with someone else, you know how complicated it is to coordinate vacation schedules and find flights & Airbnbs that everyone can agree on. So to make my travel life easier and scratch my own itch, I built PlanMoreTrips, a free travel planning tool that streamlines and centralizes the entire travel planning process. Took 6 Years To Get Here... I started on the original version of PlanMoreTrips (formally Tripsy) over 6 years ago in 2014 (full story here). It ran out of runway and I ended up starting another travel gear company called TravelMore but secretly kept hoping someone would make a tool to make travel planning easier. Well 6 years later, travel planning is literally the exact same time-consuming process as it was back in 2014. Nothing has changed! So I decided to give it another shot and build the best travel planning tool to help travelers save time planning their next trip. The Big Problem With Travel Planning There are tons of great travel search engines like Google Flights, Kayak, Airbnb, etc but there is no easy way to save & share what you found across those sites. So maybe you find a potential flight on Kayak, a cheaper flight on Expedia, a hotel on Booking.com, and a few Airbnbs. How do you organize all those options and share them with other people you are traveling with so you can make a decision and ultimately book your trip? Most people have solved this problem by using a combination of Google Spreadsheets, texts, Slack channel, or email. All of those options are super inefficient and result in tons of wasted time, with the average person currently spending 8 hours planning their trip. As a developer who loves the simplicity of GitHub, I wondered if there was a way to make travel planning as collaborative and organized as programming? With PlanMoreTrips, travelers now have a centralized travel planning hub where all potential flight & hotel options for a trip are organized, shareable, and commentable (eventually they will be forkable and you will be able to add activities). You can view someone's actual PlanMoreTrips itinerary here. To make saving flights and hotels even easier, I built a free PlanMoreTrips Chrome Extension that allows you to save potential flight & hotel options directly from 1,000+ travel sites including Google Flights, Airbnb, Skyscanner, United, Delta, Expedia, Southwest, and yes even RyanAir so no more copy-pasting! Beta testers have said PlanMoreTrips has saved them 75% of the time they normally would have spent travel planning. 🐿️ PLANMORETRIPS IN A NUTSHELL ✅Free Chrome extension & web app ✅Save flight and hotel options in 1 click (no more copy-pasting!) ✅Works with 1,000+ travel sites ✅All options save to a central cloud itinerary ✅You can share & comment on the central cloud itinerary But wait there's more... 📆 FEATURES IN DEVELOPMENT ✅ Adding support for activities and transportation ✅ Flight prices automatically update in the background ✅ Mobile app ❓SOME FAQs ❓ Q: Do you sell my data? A: Absolutely not! I am huge on privacy so the full privacy policy is here. Q: Do I need to install the Chrome Extension? A: You can use only the web app but the Chrome Extension will make your life easier. Trust me! Q: How much does PlanMoreTrips cost? A: 100% free tool. Q: What browsers does PlanMoreTrips currently work with? A: You can access the web app on any browser or phone but the PlanMoreTrips extension currently works with desktop Chrome & Chromium browsers like Brave and Edge. Support for other browsers like Firefox and mobile is coming soon. Q: How is PlanMoreTrips different from TripIt or GoogleTrips? A: Those apps are for organizing your itinerary AFTER you've booked everything. PlanMoreTrips helps you organize flight and hotel options BEFORE you book them. 🙏BIG THANKS A huge thanks to the PH and IH community and all the people over the years that have helped me get PlanMoreTrips resurrected from the dead! This project is truly a labor of love so I hope all the travelers out there enjoy the app and hopefully it helps you plan more trips. I’d love to get some feedback on the app and am happy to answer any of your questions. Also if anyone has any suggestions / feature requests to make travel planning easier, please comment below. There is no request too big or small. -Raj Founder of PlanMoreTrips
