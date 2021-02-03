discussion
Jose Togbe
MakerCo-founder @ Planmesh.
Hey Product Hunt! I'm so excited to share this with all of you finally! Planmesh is a side project that my team and I have been working on for a couple of years. We've spent time learning from past efforts in the social planning space while attempting to understand people's pain points when planning social events with friends. We think we have a neat solution to the social planning problem. Here are a few highlights of what Planmesh offers: SUGGEST ACTIVITIES OR PLACES: Let friends know what you want to do and where you should get together. SHARE WHEN YOU’RE FREE: Let friends know you’re available to hang out and find out who else is free around you without looking desperate. PLAN NATURALLY: Want to plan something but don’t have all the details upfront? No problem. Start with what you know. Your friends will help you figure out the rest. DECIDE ON THE GAME PLAN: Simplify planning and find the best time, activity, or location by having your friends select the most popular option with polls. STREAMLINE THE CHATTER: In-app chat experience to plan out your group events or chat one on one with a friend. Please take a min to download Planmesh and play around with it. We would love to get your thoughts and feedback on what we've built! Jose Founder, Planmesh
