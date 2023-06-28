Products
Home
→
Product
→
Planit Teachers
Planit Teachers
AI lesson plan generation for any subject or age group
90% Discount
•
Free Options
Revolutionise your teaching and Discover AI-generated lesson plans, personalized resources, and a comprehensive library for all subjects and age groups.
Launched in
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Planit Teachers
About this launch
Planit Teachers
AI Lesson Plan Generation for any subject or age group
Planit Teachers by
Planit Teachers
was hunted by
Ben Eastwood
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ben Eastwood
and
Aidan Minton
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Planit Teachers
is not rated yet. This is Planit Teachers's first launch.
