Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Looks like a useful effort to remind us that, in addition to being in the midst of a global pandemic, the health of the planet itself continues to be of grave concern. This site uses a simple quiz to help put into perspective your own contribution to the end of the planet, with some suggestions on how to adjust your behavior to lower your impact.
Maker
In order to face the climate change, a bottom-up behavioral revolution is needed as much as top-down regulations changes, and both paths can only be pursued by embracing a common, shared, raised awareness -> Planethours aims to provide such awareness in a easy and accessible way!
