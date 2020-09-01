discussion
CtrlArt - Nadav Sagir
Experiences with Augmented Reality.
This is our first post in the community, thanks for having us. We are an augmented reality studio dealing mainly with cultural heritage and content creation. Planet Attack AR is our first AR shooter game, it is still a proff of concept for the type of AR interactions, we would love to get feedback from the community, about this type of interaction in Augmented Reality. Looking forward to constructive feedback, and feel free to get in-touch. we appreciate your time.
