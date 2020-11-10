Planeats 1.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Marc Biessy
MakerEnvironmental solutions passionate
Hello hunters!! We are thrilled to present our plant-based diet transition app: Planeats! Now I can see the question on your faces: Why? It’s quite simple. After a few years struggling to move to a plant-based diet, my partner and I decided to wrap up our problems and come up with a solution to help others who would like to take the same path. Transitioning to a new diet takes time, and though becoming vegan overnight may work for some, for most people it doesn’t. In fact, 87% of people who attempt a switch to a plant-based diet fail and go back to what we today call “normal” diet. There are several reasons for this, including set habits and social pressure (yes, eating a broccoli can be seen as quite rebellion 😉). Having gone through the struggle, we created Planeats, a transition-based solution, allowing people to reduce their daily intake of animal products. We still have a lot of ideas to improve our current solution, but since we had to start somewhere, we decided it was time to launch our MVP! That said, if you have any ideas you are more than welcome to pick our 🧠 Thanks a lot! Kriss & Marc
Share