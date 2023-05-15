Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Planar
Planar

Planar

Supercharge GitHub Pull Requests

Free
Embed
Planar is a chrome extension to supercharge code reviews in GitHub. It’s faster, easier, and more fun to use than GitHub’s native workflow.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
Planar
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Planar
PlanarSupercharge GitHub Pull Requests
0
reviews
13
followers
Planar by
Planar
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Joseph Han
,
Eshan Agarwal
and
Viraj Rai
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Planar
is not rated yet. This is Planar's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-