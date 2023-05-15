Products
Home
→
Product
→
Planar
Planar
Supercharge GitHub Pull Requests
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Planar is a chrome extension to supercharge code reviews in GitHub. It’s faster, easier, and more fun to use than GitHub’s native workflow.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Planar
About this launch
Planar
Supercharge GitHub Pull Requests
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Planar by
Planar
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Joseph Han
,
Eshan Agarwal
and
Viraj Rai
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Planar
is not rated yet. This is Planar's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report