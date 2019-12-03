Log InSign up
Planable Advent Calendar

Get a new gift every day. Guaranteed.

#5 Product of the Day
Made a cross-promo deal with Santa, and promised to promote him to the coolest marketers out there. Until Christmas, you get a new gift every day. Guaranteed. So for the love of Mariah Carey, check your advent calendar every day. New gift at 12 AM PST.
Miruna Dragomir
This has been a very exciting project for us, I've got to admit. We listened to carols in the office ever since we started working on it, and yes, we decided Santa's coming to town. We loved the idea of sharing 24 marketing-specific gifts for our colleagues in the game. Expect a lot of useful resources and *hinthint* some discounts we think you'll like.
Wiliam Bognar
My cats are really excited by this! Everyday we sit together in the morning and we open the cool new discounts! Purr purr 🐈👀🌬
Luciana Nitu
We’re always thinking about marketers and the way they put themselves second to make others feel special. Christmas included. So we decided that somebody should put marketers first for once. How? By treating them with gifts all month of December. 🎅🏻🎄🎁 We created an Advent Calendar that’s full of surprises. Promotions, content, and well-known partners. All to make marketers’ lives easier. You’re in for a treat!
Vlad Calus
Grab your 🎁
Raluca Cîrjan
Expect to receive some really exciting marketing goodies 🎁
