Planable Advent Calendar
Get a new gift every day. Guaranteed.
This has been a very exciting project for us, I've got to admit. We listened to carols in the office ever since we started working on it, and yes, we decided Santa's coming to town. We loved the idea of sharing 24 marketing-specific gifts for our colleagues in the game. Expect a lot of useful resources and *hinthint* some discounts we think you'll like.
My cats are really excited by this! Everyday we sit together in the morning and we open the cool new discounts! Purr purr 🐈👀🌬
We’re always thinking about marketers and the way they put themselves second to make others feel special. Christmas included. So we decided that somebody should put marketers first for once. How? By treating them with gifts all month of December. 🎅🏻🎄🎁 We created an Advent Calendar that’s full of surprises. Promotions, content, and well-known partners. All to make marketers’ lives easier. You’re in for a treat!
