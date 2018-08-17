Need a list of countries of the world? States in the USA? Chemical elements?
Plain Text List skips all the annoying formatting and popups and delivers what you need for your project fast: easily copy and paste-able and updated lists of things.
Sort lists or randomize them, copy numbered and bulleted formatting. Grab your lists the way you need.
Preetesh Jain@preetesh_jain · Head of Product Development at WittyPen
Neat. Should have an option to contribute though!
Bennett FeelyMaker@bennettfeely · Web Developer
@preetesh_jain Absolutely, I'll be adding that in the next week or two
Dutch Brown@dutch_brown
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!! 😊 Any way to add these to Ms office documents?
Przemysław Chojecki@monkinco · make, make build, make install
Nice idea but your project would be way better without that eye tiering grid lines distracting from the content. See: https://imgur.com/a/JVwIGQ7
