Plain Text Edit
Ranked #15 for today
Plain Text Edit
Create and edit plain text documents in a Chrome tab
Plain Text Edit is a simple, plain text editor Chrome extension.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Notes
by
Plain Text Edit
About this launch
Plain Text Edit by
Plain Text Edit
was hunted by
Sylvester Wilmott
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Notes
. Made by
Sylvester Wilmott
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Plain Text Edit
is not rated yet. This is Plain Text Edit's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#31
