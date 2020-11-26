  1. Home
Plaiceholder

Beautiful pure CSS image placeholders, without the hassle.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Transform your images into beautifully lightweight placeholders, with ease.
Choose-your-own adventure, from pure CSS to SVG…
Pedro Duarte
Love it. Great use of CSS too!
Lee RobinsonDeveloper, writer, creator.
Really well done, congrats on the launch!
Joe Bell
Maker
Hey folks! I'm the author of "Plaiceholder"; a project born out of my quest to find the fastest and best-looking image placeholders for the web. I'd love to hear what you all think ——— Use the promo code `LAUNCHDAY` to get 50% off "supporter" memberships for 6 months (valid until Friday)
Steven Tey
rethinking brand name creation with ML
This is such a brilliant idea, reminds me of Blurhash, but more accessible! Great job, Joe! :)
hasparus
🎈
Nice one, Joe!
