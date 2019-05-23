Placid for WordPress
Automatically add social share images to your blog posts
Placid creates social share images for your blog automatically ✨
You write your posts – we add images for the share previews on Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and more social platforms. Choose from our preset designs or create your own 👩🎨
Armin UlrichMakerPro@arminulrich · Maker of MadeWithVueJs.com
Heya 👋 I'm Armin and I'm building Placid together with @_feloidea! We want to make your life around social share images easier and save you A LOT of time. Placid creates your share preview images for Pinterest, Facebook (og:images) and Twitter (twitter:card images) automatically from your WordPress posts. No need to create them in Photoshop any more! Here's how it works: 👉 Install the plugin 👉 Choose one of our preset designs or create your own template 👉 Define which images and texts from your posts we should use to create images 👉 See a preview of your social cards when writing your posts and customize if you need to Placid has been available for a while now in an API version. We added a WordPress plugin to offer an easy, no-code setup for bloggers and content creators. Through the plugin you can generate images with Placid forever without a subscription, no strings attached! ✨ You can save up to $50 with our launch offers! ✨ Watch a demo We initially created Placid for our own projects (it generates a lot of images for madewithvuejs.com) and it has saved us so much time already. We're super happy with where we are now and hope you find it useful too. Your feedback would be greatly appreciated! Cheers, Armin
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@_feloidea @arminulrich Congratulations on the launch! Awesome this is for wordpress!
Armin UlrichMakerPro@arminulrich · Maker of MadeWithVueJs.com
@_feloidea @fajarsiddiq thank you so much 😊
