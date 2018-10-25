Placer.ai Raises $4M to Bring Unprecedented Visibility Into Consumer Behavior and Foot Traffic in the Physical World

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--()--Placer.ai, the world's most advanced foot traffic analytics platform, today announced $4M in funding and the launch of a free online tool allowing anyone in the retail industry to get insights into any physical place. Now, anyone can make data-driven decisions with access to precise human movement analytics and a deeper understanding of audiences and competition.