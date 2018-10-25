Placer.ai is a free online tool providing anyone instant access to deep consumer insights for any physical location, driving smarter decision-making
Around the web
Placer.ai Raises $4M to Bring Unprecedented Visibility Into Consumer Behavior and Foot Traffic in the Physical WorldLOS ALTOS, Calif.--()--Placer.ai, the world's most advanced foot traffic analytics platform, today announced $4M in funding and the launch of a free online tool allowing anyone in the retail industry to get insights into any physical place. Now, anyone can make data-driven decisions with access to precise human movement analytics and a deeper understanding of audiences and competition.
Businesswire
Placer.ai raises $4 million to use AI to track foot trafficPlacer.ai, which uses smartphone tracking data to help businesses make decisions, announced the closure of a $4 million funding round today.
VentureBeat
Placer.ai Raises $4M in Funding | FinSMEsPlacer.ai , a Los Altos, CA-based foot traffic analytics platform, raised $4M in funding. Backers included Array Ventures, IrishAngels Ventures, and Stage Venture Partners, as well as angel investors such as Ran Makavy of Lyft, and Craig Abrahams of Playtika.
FinSMEs
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Itamar Mula@itamarmula · Co-Founder, Nextpeer; ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
I've seen this amazing team work night and day on the product for the last couple of years and what it does for their customers. Crunching loads of data points with superior ML models so you can have a clear/perfect location Intelligence.
Upvote (1)Share·