Florent Bourgeois
Maker
Hey there, I’m Florent, co-founder of TwicPics. Super excited to introduce our new side project: Placeholders by TwicPics. 👋 Placeholders by TwicPics helps front-end developers save time with auto-resizable placeholder images for their mockups. Our team is made of super talented devs. One of them is @jaubourg, former W3C member, former maintainer of the XHR specification and also the man who rewrote a third of jQuery. We created this tool because we know how much time (and energy) is lost resizing images by hand. With Placeholders by TwicPics, your placeholders are now: - ✅ lightweight (SVG) - ✅ reactive - ✅ responsive - ✅ updated on the fly We analyze the context of your image in real time to make sure it always fits. Bonus: your code stays clean and you can see the size of your images! Feel free to try Placeholders by TwicPics for free and give us feedbacks. We’d love to hear them! :)
