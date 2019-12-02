Pizdata App
Web app to get design tasks done in 24 hours on subscription
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews
Stacy Pavlyshyna
Maker
Hey Makers! 👋 We are Roman and Stacy, founders of Pizdata, and this is our first time on Product Hunt. First, we created a profitable online coding school (for CIS region) that got tons of compliments regarding its design. We worked with a cool guy, paying him ¼ of the salary to cover the school’s tasks once in a while. This year we paused the online school having the intention to start a global company. That’s how Roman got a shot: “there should be more companies like ours that are looking for a design, but don't want to deal with random freelancers or they haven't enough tasks to hire full-time”. And then it started... Once algorithms matched us (I mean Tinder 😬) — and now we created a platform to match people for the job. In 10 days from the idea, we got our first client — a guy who just got accepted into Y Combinator and needed a new website and logo in 2 weeks as he would be posted on Techcrunch. And we did it! For 5 months we tested our hypotheses in a closed beta with world-class talents and startups. Now among the clients, we have a few YC alumni, Microsoft AI partner, series A startups and product companies with 1000 people. Only yesterday we released our new website. Now we are ready to go public. Now we are ready for YOU. From Ukrainian, Pizdata means "fucking amazing". And that describes our attitude 🚀 Please, give Pizdata a try! And let us know what you think. Cheers, Excited Roman & Stacy
Upvote (8)Share
Congrats on the launch, guys! In my startup, our marketer has been always doing design because we didn't have a designer in a team. But she's not that professional in design and at the same time we couldn't afford to hire a seperate dedicated designer. So your product seems like a great solution (especially with the current PH price 😃). Btw, what does '5/100 get hired' on your website mean? Can you explain what it is and why it is important?
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
@ihor_levenets1 thanks for the comment! We created Pizdata for startups like yours because we have been the same. What ’5/100 get hired' means? We have right now 5 full-time designers. To get them we checked, tested and interviewed 100 candidates. Only 5% of them got into our team. Why it’s important? We focus on quality services, where both designers and the client get their success.
UpvoteShare
I worked with Pizdata a few months ago, they are 'fucking amazing' and helped me a lot with the design in my startup! Totally recommend!
Valdis, thanks for the support! We are excited to work with Rothem! Your mission to save cyclists on the road is really impressive, and we are glad to be a part of your startup story 💌
Upvote (1)Share
Impressive traction! Best of luck guys
@daniil_kopilevych thanks, dude! While preparing the launch, I checked the HelpCrunch page as well as a reference :)
Upvote (1)Share
congrats !
thanks!
UpvoteShare