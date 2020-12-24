discussion
Ido Lavi
MakerCo-Founder / CEO @ V-Labs
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Ido - one of the makers of Pizazz! 👋👋 We're super excited to launch Pizazz here on Product Hunt. Back in April, we launched VirtualOffice here and were overwhelmed by the community's support. 🙌 In every "how to present" video or lesson, the first thing we're taught is that our presentation is a tool which helps us shift our audience's attention. Today, most of our meetings happen remotely, and presentations? Well, they're no more than boring heads-in-boxes. Pizazz helps you engage viewers and capture attention by embedding your slides into a virtual background, allowing everyone to focus on what matters - you! Create your virtual presentation in three simple steps - simply choose your background, upload your slides and let Pizazz do its magic. We're very excited to share Pizazz with you and hear your feedback! - Ido and Team Pizazz
Amazing idea!