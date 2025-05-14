Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PixVerse V4.5
This is a launch from PixVerse
See 3 previous launches
PixVerse V4.5
Cinematic AI video with pro camera controls & fusion
Visit
Upvote 75
PixVerse V4.5 elevates AI video creation with 20+ cinematic camera controls, multi-element reference & fusion, and smoother handling of complex movements for more cinematic results.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video Art
•
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
PixVerse
Use AI to generate fantastic character and landscape videos.
3.86 out of 5.0
Follow
75
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
PixVerse V4.5 by
PixVerse
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video Art
,
Video
. Made by
Jaden
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
PixVerse
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on November 2nd, 2023.