Pixus is a collaborative photo organizer that respects your privacy. It encrypts your photos before they leave your device and stores them in the storage of your choice. Pixus is open source.
Tom König
Hi Product Hunt, I'm excited to introduce you to pixus, an open-source and collaborative photo organizer that respects your privacy. I've started building pixus because I wanted to bring privacy to collaborative photo organization. Photos are very private assets and yet we don't know what data is extracted when we upload them to traditional cloud based photo organizers. This first version of pixus is one step towards an open and privacy focused alternative. It is obviously not on a par with the big cloud based photo organizers but I want to get there. So next up is adding smart albums for faces and a full text search through privacy preserving, client-side AI. I am looking forward to hearing what you think - Tom
