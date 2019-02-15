Pixura Platform is Live 🐋 🚀 - Pixura - Medium

We're excited to announce the beta launch of Pixura Platform, a non-technical toolkit for anyone interested in launching any type of business idea based around digital items. Known as crypto-collectibles, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or crypto-goods, this emerging blockchain phenomenon has a lot of different names and use cases, but the concept is simple: For the first time, we have the ability to issue own-able digital items that can be globally traded and integrated with a multitude of apps.