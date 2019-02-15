Log InSign up
Pixura

Create & sell your own crypto-collectibles in minutes 🔥

Pixura is a platform for building crypto-collectibles experiences. You can issue and sell crypto collectibles with a few button clicks or build integrated apps with our API.

Pixura Platform is Live 🐋 🚀 - Pixura - MediumWe're excited to announce the beta launch of Pixura Platform, a non-technical toolkit for anyone interested in launching any type of business idea based around digital items. Known as crypto-collectibles, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or crypto-goods, this emerging blockchain phenomenon has a lot of different names and use cases, but the concept is simple: For the first time, we have the ability to issue own-able digital items that can be globally traded and integrated with a multitude of apps.
John Crain
Super excited to finally launch the Pixura platform! Our goal is to make it super easy to to create and sell crypto collectibles 😃
@jcreezly niiiice!
@niffx Thanks! 😎
lol i thought that i wont live time like this ! super tool !
@kamsobkowicz Thanks man!
Move over collectible lunchbox
