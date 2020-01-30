Discussion
Hello Product Hunt 👋 - Creator of Pixilart here. Pixilart is free to use and offers a simple user interface for creating pixel art online. Pixilart started as a learning experiencing for web development. Built during my free time, Pixilart has become a growing community with many features. Create art, share, public gallery, albums, comics, contests, groups, GIFs, drawing online together, follow your favorite artists, custom shop and more to come! I really hope you all enjoy Pixilart! Please let me know if you have any questions!
