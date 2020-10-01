  1. Home
Instantly troubleshoot your applications on Kubernetes

Pixie gives developers instant application performance data. With Pixie, developers don’t need to change code, manually set up ad-hoc dashboards or compromise on how much data they can observe. Pixie Community is in Public Beta and is free forever!
Pixie Labs raises $9.15M Series A round for its Kubernetes observability platformPixie, a startup that provides developers with tools to get observability into their Kubernetes-native applications, today announced that it has raised a $9.15 million Series A round led by Benchmark, with participation from GV. In addition, the company also today said that its service is now avail...
Hi Folks! We've been working on Pixie for a couple of years and are excited to share it with the broader community! We built Pixie to save time developers waste setting up and using monitoring tools. If you are building applications on Kubernetes we hope Pixie makes you more efficient and gives you some joy :) Would awesome to get your feedback. Happy to answer questions here or you can ping us on our community slack: https://slackin.withpixie.ai/ Cheers! Note: Sorry about the janky founder video :) turns out the recording a video is harder than we expected !
