Ishan Mukherjee
MakerFounder. Build thinking machines.
Hi Folks! We've been working on Pixie for a couple of years and are excited to share it with the broader community! We built Pixie to save time developers waste setting up and using monitoring tools. If you are building applications on Kubernetes we hope Pixie makes you more efficient and gives you some joy :) Would awesome to get your feedback. Happy to answer questions here or you can ping us on our community slack: https://slackin.withpixie.ai/ Cheers! Note: Sorry about the janky founder video :) turns out the recording a video is harder than we expected !
