Pixelz AI
Ranked #3 for today
Pixelz AI
An AI art generator & NFT minting service
Pixelz AI enables anyone to create unique artwork using words, captions, phrases, images & presets. AI paints or draws a masterpiece that you can download, share or even mint as your very own NFT! Paint like Salvador Dali or Banksy... Try for free!
Launched in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
NFT
by
Pixelz AI
About this launch
Pixelz AI
An AI Art Generator & NFT Minting Service
0
reviews
1
follower
Pixelz AI by
Pixelz AI
was hunted by
Alex Jay
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
NFT
. Made by
Alex Jay
,
Dean Hopkins
and
Nadia Bakir
. Featured on June 18th, 2022.
Pixelz AI
is not rated yet. This is Pixelz AI's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#43
