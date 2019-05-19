PixelSnap 2
PixelSnap 2 is an macOS app that makes it super easy for designers and developers to measure anything (seriously) on their screens. Completely rewritten from scratch, the new version is up to 🚀2x faster and provides a truly ✨ magical experience.
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Last year we launched the first version of PixelSnap and since then it's been helping designers and developers work more efficiently every day. Now, over 5000 people are using PixelSnap, including companies like Adobe or Google. For the past few months we've been working really hard to rewrite the app from scratch and make the PixelSnap experience even better. I'm proud to present to you PixelSnap 2. Measuring things has never been faster or more enjoyable! New in this version: - ⚡️ 2x faster - 🧲 Magical snappable guides - 📸 CleanShot integration - 🔗 Adobe XD & Sketch integrations (more apps coming soon) - 🔥 Touch Bar support - 🕹 Easy mouse access - 🌗 Auto contrast - ...and a lot more! You can check out all the 30+ changes on the website. 🎁 We've prepared a special discount for Product Hunt users! Use the code PRODUCTHUNT on checkout to get it $5 off. (Offer valid only today) Also, users of the first version are eligible for an upgrade discount. I would love to hear your feedback on this!
